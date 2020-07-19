Six months into the COVID-19 crisis, more than 138,000 Americans have died and more than 3.5 million have been infected. The incidence of infection is rising exponentially again in the U.S. The economy continues to struggle. Schools face enormous challenges in reopening. Yet, President Donald Trump continues to mostly ignore COVID-19.

His initial delays cost us valuable time. And then Trump instigated a movement demanding premature state reopenings and “freedom” from mask-wearing. He also took over the COVID-19 task force, sidelining the experts.

The president doesn’t acknowledge the devastation. When he mentions COVID-19, he xenophobically blames China.

Our president has seemingly given up caring for the suffering lives and livelihoods of Americans. The country cannot fully reopen as long as COVID-19 is endemic. Why doesn’t he get it?

Ignoring science is fatalistic. Why ignore the experts? He has not met with Dr. Anthony Fauci in two months (and the White House has launched a smear campaign against Fauci). There is still no cohesive national plan to tame this virus. Trump’s negligence and failure of leadership during this crisis are breaking America from within.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The crisis did not have to be so bad. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects more than 224,000 COVID-19 deaths by November on our current track — 184,000 deaths if we mask and use social distancing. Thousands of American lives can be saved simply by masking and social distancing!

We need national leadership to unify and lead all Americans out of this crisis.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township