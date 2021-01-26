The article “Officials: Rollout facing challenges” in the Jan. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline states that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is currently the main vaccine provider in Lancaster County.

“Right now we have two sites set up … we’ve been able to run 12 hours a day, seven days a week and that has allowed us to get anywhere between 380 shots to almost 600 shots a day, depending on the schedule and staffing,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Lancaster General Health, told the newspaper.

The article further states: “The effort is fully staffed by 200 volunteer hospital employees from across the hospital system, Ripchinski said — nurses, urgent care staff, physicians and other personnel pulling shifts outside of their regular hours.”

Think about that a minute. Vaccinations depend on the availability and willingness of arguably the most overworked, overstressed and exhausted people on the planet. What a stupid, inadequate process! Not the people. They are heroes. Just the process.

Common sense tells you why we are lagging so far behind our goals for fast vaccinations. Wouldn’t we be much better off by opening up every high school and college football stadium and basketball gymnasium and manning them with National Guard members trained to administer vaccines?

Lou Davenport

Lancaster Township