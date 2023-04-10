Admittedly, our national deficit should demand our attention. But it is my belief that another national deficit should be perhaps more concerning — a deficit of critical thinking, as exemplified by the April 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Writers are wrong in defining ‘woke.’ ”

Among other assertions, the writer describes “how ‘woke’ has manifested itself in our society,” asserting that “gender is no longer a biological imperative.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, 1 out of every 1,000 to 4,500 babies is born with ambiguous genitalia.

Regarding the 1619 Project, I am curious to know whether the writer has read all of the book’s 624 pages. Further, the “college professors” who “debunked” its content are unnamed, and we are given no clue as to what parts of the book are “factually incorrect.” Much of the book is apparently too factually correct, to have generated the fulminant mania that has ensued over its publication.

The stupefying credulousness exhibited by the scores who so gleefully follow the simple-minded anti-“woke” obsessive agenda of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is unfathomable.

In a 1735 trial, Andrew Hamilton, the defense lawyer for John Peter Zenger, stated, “The suppressing of evidence ought always to be taken for the strongest evidence.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster