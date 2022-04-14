I suspect that many LNP | LancasterOnline readers are as appalled as I am by what I view as the increasingly extreme — even dishonest — progressive propaganda that has been published in the Opinion section.

The syndicated columnists on the left that you continually feature are, in my opinion, practicing a craft as unworthy of the name “journalism” as that coming from today’s broadly discredited mainstream news media.

While I could cite many examples, one of the worst is the column by the Los Angeles Times’ Michael Hiltzik that appeared in the April 9 LNP (“Campaign cash got Disney what it wanted in Florida — until now”).

In a rant exceeding 1,000 words and directed in part against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, Hiltzik never once cites the proper name of the bill. Instead, he twice refers to it by the deliberately pejorative title given to it by dishonest critics — the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The word “gay” appears nowhere in this bill. It simply prohibits the teaching of transgender materials and sexually explicit material to children from kindergarten through third grade.

Hiltzik’s charge that the law is “aimed at oppressing transgender people” and “is plainly an attack on transgender students” is absurdly, patently and deliberately false.

It is difficult for me to comprehend how anyone, whether from the political left or right, could believe that it’s OK to rob children of their innocence at such a tender age by exposing them to such age-inappropriate material. Can we not let children be children?

I call upon the Opinion editors to disavow this article and apologize to readers for publishing it.

Linford Youndt

Elizabeth Township