I read a March 14 letter (“Bad person, bad leader”) that said that this year’s election was a “battle for the soul of the nation,” according to Joe Biden. The soul of the nation was lost the day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for abortion and the destruction of innocent human life in 1973 — and called it a right. Ever think of the promise those lives had? Cancer cure, COVID-19 cure, diabetes cure? Who knows? Only God can provide the mercy necessary to redeem this despicable decision.

Carleen Sanders

Millersville