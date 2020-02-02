The culminating event of football season is today! Much excitement and intense anticipation awaits: Who will win?
Many sports events occur in a stadium — some are domed and some are not.
Hmm, domes. When my husband and I went on an LCBC Prime Time 55+ bus trip to Pittsburgh, our first stop was to the Flight 93 National Memorial. It was a somber place to visit, remembering those who chose to give their lives to protect others and also a reminder that evil does exist.
Our next stop was the site of Quecreek Mine disaster and rescue. This site was truly one of celebration! All the miners made it out of the mine safely. The farmer who owns the property above the mine wrote a short but gripping book detailing the events that occurred over several days before the miners were rescued. After reading the last chapter, my mind was drawn back to the word “dome.”
He wrote that during those days of trying to figure out how to retrieve those miners, he felt a “dome of prayer” above the farm. He knew many across this nation were praying. Yes, domes — whether over stadiums, churches or a variety of other buildings — do provide protection and safety. However, to see those domes, one needs to look up! Up to the place where the ultimate source of protection comes.
This nation is once again faced with perilous times. May we join together in creating a “dome of prayer” for safety and protection upon this country.
Norma Baum
Elizabethtown