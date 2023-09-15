When our founders crafted the Constitution there was no such thing as “the mainstream media” or “Truth Social.” Those things were not even dreamed of, thought about or heard of.

To allow someone to spread propaganda and lies under the protection of “free speech” is criminal, in my view. The well-funded spreading of such lies can be a way to contaminate jury pools and undermine fair and just trials.

I would suggest an amendment to our Constitution but, unfortunately, that would probably take years to accomplish.

Could our nation wake up and come out of its stupor to see the truth — and nothing but the truth? So help us God!

Frances Miller

East Lampeter Township