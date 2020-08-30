I am much concerned that we citizens of American are losing our freedoms. Recently, a California emergency room physician of 20 years lost her job as she voiced her opinion among a group of doctors in a gathering that happened to be posted on social media. Her opinion was thought to be a challenge to the left.

An African American journalist was stabbed in Portland, Oregon, reportedly because he favors the current administration. The big tech companies are seemingly taking information off their sites when it favors the current administration.

Where is our “freedom of speech”? If we continue to the left, we will lose it. Our nation will, in my view, be overrun with immigrants here illegally, who we will be forced to support via higher taxes. Sanctuary cities will abound, giving residence to these immigrants, and the wall to provide a border for our nation will be torn down.

Some mayors are reducing the presence of police protection in their cities and many are seemingly allowing anarchy.

Needless to say, we will also be making our way toward socialism. This situation is enough to cause us all fear. Only a relationship with the God of the Bible will give us hope. Voting in this next election is extremely important.

Esther Cowan

Manheim Township