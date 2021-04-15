When this nation was founded, Patrick Henry stated that this republic would not survive unless it was built upon Christian principles.

Thus the official U.S. motto adopted by Congress in 1956: “In God we trust.”

This is a freedom-loving country, and no one, in my view, provides greater freedom than Jesus Christ. But our nation began to turn its back on God. The forces of wickedness attacked our schools and our courts. Organized prayer was taken out of public schools. The theory of evolution replaced the creation account of Genesis, even though I believe that evolution goes against the second law of thermodynamics.

The Ten Commandments were taken out of some courts and public places. I believe that if people do not learn God’s ways, they will follow man’s ways, led by the god of this world.

The Bible states that the heart of man is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked.

The godless societies of the Marxists, communists and socialists promise freedom when, in my view, they oppress whole populations.

Our nation is now divided by polar opposites. How can a Christian ever join forces with those who allow the killing of innocent, unborn babies? Isaiah the prophet said: “Woe unto those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

And from Galatians: “God is not mocked, what you sow you shall reap!”

Frank Stellar

Manheim