I’ve been reading many of the letters written to LNP | LancasterOnline from readers voicing their concern, anger and frustration over the actions of our representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

I agree that his actions during the past month have been reprehensible. Moreover, I think his actions and lack of moral compass continue to endanger the very soul of our country.

We have witnessed how lies and dangerous rhetoric have resulted in the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and endangered the very lives of the congressional representatives who dared speak truth to power.

Today, we have sitting in the U.S. House of Representatives a congresswoman from Georgia who voices theories that are so troublesome that if they weren’t so crazy, they would be laughable. I am speaking of Marjorie Taylor Greene. I won’t repeat her allegations; they have been given enough time and space in the media. Instead, I believe that she must be called out by those who still believe that truth has a place in the political milieu.

So, where does Rep. Smucker stand? Will he stand behind her and promote her outlandish beliefs? Is he now an avowed member of the QAnon cult? Is this where the good people of Lancaster stand?

Alice Murphey

Manor Township