It is amazing that many storefronts were boarded up in large cities before the election, seemingly in case Joe Biden lost.

Donald Trump supporters protest peacefully across the United States. But I believe the liberal socialist Democrats would have rioted and looted like they have all summer. This nation, in my view, is one step closer to socialism with Biden and his cronies. Our grandkids are slowly losing their liberty and freedom. Biden might pick cabinet members like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, whom I see as socialists.

I had to laugh at a TV interview with Biden supporters. They were happy, celebrating and explaining that they were going to make sure Biden keeps what they viewed as his campaign promises. Good luck on your free college education and defunding the police. Maybe at 67 years old, I should try for a free college education. Good luck on that.

Ron Rinier

Strasburg Township