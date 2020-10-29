Picture President Donald Trump as you read the following, drawn from Psychology Today’s discussion of malignant narcissism:

Narcissists process information in ways that can hurt society. Family and co-workers have to walk on eggshells to appease their fragile egos and minimize unstable, impulsive or aggressive behaviors. Malignant narcissists lash out or humiliate others for infractions as frivolous as giving an opinion different from theirs. Their grandiosity and protection of their fragile “true self” reaches extreme levels; they lie and give the impression that simply because they say something, it is reality. They react angrily if their lies are challenged, and their blend of antisocial personality disorders makes others feel anxious, intimidated and fearful. Their lack of empathy, aggression, hypersensitivity and suspiciousness bring pain to others.

Sound familiar?

George Will, noted conservative columnist, has seen Trump’s behavior. His reaction? An Oct. 16 column warning that the election winner will confront a disorderly world and asking voters which candidate they wanted to be in charge of dealing with it.

“Which candidate,” he wrote, “can be trusted to cope with foreign dangers calmly, assisted by a well-functioning national security apparatus? Is it the candidate who has had two secretaries of defense and state, and four national security advisers, who considers Xi Jinping a ‘friend,’ who sided with Putin against the U.S. intelligence agencies over the 2016 election, who tweeted ‘There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea’ because he spent a few hours with Kim Jong Un? ... Or is it the other candidate?”

Will knows. Vote for stability. Vote Biden.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster