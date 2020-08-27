There it was in the headline of the story on Page A1 of the Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline: “Trump aid plan beset by doubts.”

And there is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commenting on the president’s recent executive orders, saying: “When you look at those executive orders ... the kindest thing I could say is he doesn’t know what he’s talking about or something’s wrong there. ... To characterize them as even accomplishing what they set out to do... is just not so.”

In my view, the Senate and the House could not agree to anything because the Democrats in both legislative branches wanted their festering pork added — pork that was obnoxious to the Republicans for good reason. And the president is now getting something done in the right way, so the intended recipients will get some help in these difficult times for their families.

Who, then, doesn’t know what they are talking about? It’s spelled N-A-N-C-Y. Even worse is that it seems she does know what she is saying, but couldn’t care less about America and the average American. Instead, she is seemingly motivated — as always — to hurt our president however she can and to deceive as many people as she can about her hard-left-leaning party.

Robert S. Rapp

Manheim Township