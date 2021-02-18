I was saddened to drive by the location of the former James Buchanan Elementary School in Lancaster and notice the old and new buildings had no name displayed.

I spoke with several neighbors and I was told that the name “Buchanan” was removed and the school district is considering new names.

They need not look very far, as this Lancaster resident — James Buchanan — was the only Pennsylvanian ever to ascend to the presidency. That in itself more than warrants what prior generations did in dedicating a school in his name.

In my view, the School District of Lancaster board should have other priorities. In the past year, they have presided over the removal of the name of Edward Hand Middle School. That was questionable at best, in my view, but the insult to Buchanan is downright foolish.

What lessons are we imparting to our young students? Any study of Buchanan will reveal a wealth of good and, yes, some less than good. As adults, our young people realize that their lives will be full of accomplishments and, yes, imperfections. All citizens should study the careers of these men and many others in our history. They will learn that they, too, were human and suffered highs and lows in life.

The Buchanan school was appropriately named and always lived up to its namesake as a fine school. It is the right thing to maintain the Buchanan name.

Susan A. Davis

Lancaster