I’m often annoyed by letters to the editor that do nothing but denigrate a politician, along with anyone who supports them. An example is the Aug. 17 letter “What should we think of Trump?”

Then I realized that changing the name of the politician in that letter would put us in agreement. I have paraphrased that letter. Just insert your choice of President Joe Biden or U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“Is (fill in the blank) the dumbest person ever to hold office, or is he/she just an arrogant, delusional, malignant narcissistic fool who truly believes that he/she is above the law and can do whatever they want because their socialist minions will never hold them accountable? I would suggest all of the above.

“(Fill in the blank) constantly gets caught with his/her hand in the cookie jar, and then comes up with the most absurd excuses for his/her actions and attempts to shift the blame onto others for his/her own stupidity.

“It is incredible to think that anyone would vote for this self-serving person to lead our country or, for anyone who continues to enable them.

“When you listen to his/her supporters, one might think that insanity has become a contagious disease. The Democratic Party seems to have a wish to remove itself from existence. I suggest that we oblige it when we vote.”

Mudslinging has no more place in public dialogue than it does in politics. If we the people want to see our country on a better path, both sides must be held equally accountable. Otherwise, we get the entrenched government that we deserve.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township