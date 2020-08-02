I recently heard about the renaming of Edward Hand Middle School. Having been born in Terre Hill and living in Millersville until graduating from college, I always treasured the rich history of Lancaster County.

In considering this, I thought about what would be an appropriate new name for the school. My initial thought was to name it after Barney Ewell. At Penn State, he won 12 gold medals. He also won 11 gold medals in Amateur Athletic Union national meets. And in the 1948 Olympics, he won three medals — what a race against Harrison Dillard! — at age 30 when many said he was past his prime.

With all these accomplishments, Ewell brought much notoriety to the Lancaster area. But even more so, his is a story of how one dedicates oneself to something. I believe he would be an example to young people that through hard work and dedication, you are able to achieve almost anything. So I am suggesting to the School District of Lancaster that the former Edward Hand Middle School (now, temporarily, Southeast Middle School) be named for Barney Ewell.

Bill Brackbill

Nazareth

Northampton County