As a registered nurse and student nurse practitioner at Millersville University, I am trying to raise awareness about the public availability of Narcan and its effect on reducing opioid drug overdoses.

As The Associated Press recently reported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan (the best-known form of naloxone) for over-the-counter use. The medication is expected to hit retail shelves by late summer. However, thanks to a federal grant the drug is already available for free without the need for a prescription at many pharmacies in Lancaster County (check: bit.ly/CountyNarcanMap).

Try to think of it like you would a fire extinguisher in your house. You may never have had a fire, but if your kitchen goes up in flames, you won’t have time to go to the store and grab a fire extinguisher. Narcan can be a lifesaving addition to any first aid kit at home, business or community setting.

More than 106,000 individuals in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdoses in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. State data shows there were 5,350 overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in 2021. In those 2021 deaths, 40.5% had a bystander present at the time of overdose, while only 12.1 % had evidence of naloxone administration. An overwhelming majority of these deaths were related to opioids. Increasing availability and public awareness of naloxone has been noted as a key factor in the reduction of opioid deaths.

Brock Cromleigh

East Hempfield Township