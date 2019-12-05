After all of President Donald Trump’s behavior, I can’t explain how anyone supports him, unless they’re so delusional they need guardians, or they’re just dishonest about their reasons. These supporters are seemingly prejudiced against everyone who isn’t like them.
I’m also mystified how an area with so many generous people who support those in need around the world can want Trump in office. He is totally amoral, cares about no one but himself, and would surely throw his own family under the bus to save himself. He has none of the traits Americans have admired in our people since our nation’s beginning. He hires the most incompetent “yes” men and women for his administration.
Ever since George W. Bush was essentially selected by the Supreme Court to be president, I’ve believed that the Republican slogan should be “We can fool enough of the people enough of the time.” But in Trump’s case, they need to add “with a lot of help from the Russians” to the slogan.
Our country has always been a nation of immigrants. Even the Republicans’ darling, Ronald Reagan, recognized the contributions immigrants make to our country. It struck me, watching the fact witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, that the immigrants among them seemed to especially understand how important honesty, courage and an unwavering sense of duty to do the right thing in the face of corrupt leadership is.
Pennsylvania’s Legislature provides the perfect example of what unquestioned loyalty to Republican representation brings. I can’t explain that one either.
Karl L. Ericson
Salisbury Township