The mystery was solved when I read the coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline about the propane explosion at the Rapho Township municipal building complex last week.

I live in Elizabethtown, 10 miles away. I was awakened last Wednesday before 6 a.m. by a very loud thud. I got up and looked toward my neighbor’s house, wondering if they had experienced an explosion.

I saw nothing, so I went to the front window and looked toward the street, thinking maybe a vehicle had blown up. Again, I saw nothing.

So I went back to bed wondering what had happened. I forgot about it until I read the explanation in the Thursday paper (“ ‘Like a bomb went off’ ”).

I’m sorry for all the damage, but thanking the Lord that no lives were lost.

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown