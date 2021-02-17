There have been challenges to our democracy long before former President Donald Trump. One of the first was Aaron Burr. Skipping to my lifetime, there were Joseph McCarthy, Huey Long, David Duke, Richard Nixon and George Wallace — but I believe that Trump is the most dangerous.

Watching the impeachment proceedings, I wondered what the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren and all future generations will think of those legislators who supported Trump. Will there be bronze plaques in their high schools honoring alumni who served in Congress?

I find it hard to believe that the events of the past four years took place in America. Unfortunately, history tells us that the life of a democracy often is short (as it was is ancient Greece and Rome).

We need our citizens to pay attention to the facts. They need to vote as if they are alone and that they will decide our future. We need to get our facts from reliable sources. Democracy depends on this. Our country’s future is at stake! We cannot afford not to vote. Your children will live in a future depending on all of our votes. We need to ask: What will our descendants think of us?

Richard A. Altman

West Lampeter Township