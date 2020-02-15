Thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline! You proved exactly what I was trying to say.
On Jan. 13, my letter “A disappointing front page” was published. It concerned the lack of Christmas headlines in the Dec. 25 edition. My point then was that there was little recognition by the newspaper of the biggest holiday of the year (for most Americans) on your front page, or elsewhere, on Christmas Day.
I was not surprised when, on Jan. 20, most of the front page and a full two other pages covered the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. I totally respect and honor this amazing man and his accomplishments for all our country’s citizens, so I am not minimizing the honor due him.
But why could you not also equally honor God on his Son’s birthday celebration?
Kathleen Smith
West Lampeter Township