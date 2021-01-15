My plain and simple response (letter) Jan 15, 2021 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print On Jan. 7, after watching and listening to my crazy elected members of Congress over the past several weeks, I promptly informed them via email that when their terms are up, they are fired!Ken Stewart East Hempfield Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to read next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Congress