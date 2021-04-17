More than three-quarters of a century ago, my brother and I spent several summers at our grandparents’ farm in Franklin County. The summer farm also hosted our cousins and some of the neighboring kids.

Grandpa was a very kind man who was smart enough to set, and enforce, some good behavior rules. On occasion, one or more of us would violate those rules. Grandpa would verbally counsel the culprit once or, maybe, twice.

If those sessions failed to bring desired changes, he would resort to plan B. He would lace up his size 37 clodhoppers and launch the miscreant over the silo. Even though the flights were suborbital, the view from that altitude — and, perhaps, the rarified air — would give the perpetrator a clarified vision. Tormenting the barn cats or bullying the little kids no longer seemed to be fun.

The victims would then flash a Churchillian “V” or give a “thank you” meow, depending on whether they had two or four legs. Peace and tranquility would return to our little community.

Every child needs and deserves an adult who will love him or her enough to set — and enforce — standards of good behavior. In my opinion, we all turned out to be well-adjusted and happy adults.

Thank you, Grandpa.

Roger Thornton

East Hempfield Township