1. Have the law apply to everyone, not just those in the lower and middle classes.

2. Have all members of Congress who helped to cause the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol go to prison, have their benefits and pensions taken away and be banned from ever serving in public office again.

3. Have the U.S. Supreme Court adopt an official code of conduct that requires all who fail to follow it to resign.

4. Have Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh impeached for telling what I view as lies during their confirmation hearings, and impeach Justice Clarence Thomas on a charge of aiding his wife’s seeming efforts to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden as president.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township