We all like to say we support our first responders, military members and health care workers. As a country and community, we would be lost without them. But a recent operating fund drive by my local fire department leads me to believe that when it comes to putting our money where our mouths are, we aren’t walking the talk.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue reports the following statistics: 12% support from businesses and 19% support from residents. Are you serious? If this isn’t embarrassing, it should be.

Firefighters and their families spend countless hours fundraising, training and maintaining facilities and equipment — not to mention risking their lives 24/7 under less than optimal conditions, fighting fires and responding to emergencies.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue has a fundraising goal of 50% participation. Participation has nothing to do with the amount you are able to give. Let’s all show our support in a meaningful way and help them surpass their goal.

Dave Bush

East Earl Township