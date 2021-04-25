Former President Donald Trump created so much hate, in my opinion, and led to a decrease in people caring for each other. All of our communities have suffered.

When our children go out into the world, it makes all of us pause and wonder if they’re going to come home.

The kindness that we all showed each other a while ago has definitely changed. My true hope is to have us all go back to being polite and respectful toward each other. I have seen this in practice.

The so-called Americans who tried to destroy the U.S. Capitol are bottom-feeders. It seems that most of them won’t even come forward, because they know they broke the law. If those people were proud of what they did, they would not hide.

Look what has happened just this year. People have been killed for seemingly no other reason but their skin color.

People’s minds should be open to change, because the world is changing, and if they do not change, they are going to be left behind in their own dark ages.

I hope that even if one person is open to a little change, maybe a seed will take root that will change everyone.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown