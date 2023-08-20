I would like to know why the authorities don’t go after everyone, including members of the Plain community, when it comes to the care of their animals — especially the dogs and horses.

Keeping dogs in rabbit hutches — in the sun, with no shade — is inhumane. Put yourself in the rabbits’ place: hot wire flooring and little relief from the blazing sun. If the dogs go into the “house” that’s attached to the cage, it must feel like an oven in there, with the sun beating down.

And then there are the horses — especially some horses for buggy tours. Some work all day and into the evening with the sun beating down on them and the heat rising up from the roadways. Some drivers use riding whips on them if they don’t think they’re going fast enough.

The horses are not always pulling buggies — sometimes they’re pulling stretch wagons that look like limousines, with people jammed next to each other like sardines.

Where’s the humanity for these horses? Why don’t the authorities limit the number of daily hours these horses are used during the hot weather we’ve been having? For example, if the temperature is 90 degrees or above, the horses don’t work — period.

Why do these animals have to suffer in the extreme heat and cold just because no one who has the power to stop the cruelty and enact laws will speak up for them?

Please, help them.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township