In response to the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline front-page article “Candidates push false claims”:

Most of us are guilty of ignoring local elections. They often slip by, and we don’t pay much attention. If we do vote, we sometimes don’t understand who we are voting for, but simply vote by party affiliation.

Last Sunday’s article is the exact reason we need to pay attention now! When “Stop the Steal” candidates begin running for positions on local school and election boards, we need to be aware to “stop their steal” of our public schools and elections.

If you believe our children should receive rigorous academic instruction based on truth and that public education should promote good citizenship based on the highest ideals of our culture, then it’s time to pay careful attention to the agendas of candidates at the local level.

Likewise, if you believe that justice is the right of all citizens, then also know the agendas of candidates who want a seat on our courts.

The continuing, egregious affront to derail our democracy is not over. Please, know your local election candidates and vote wisely.

Janice Wiedemann

Warwick Township