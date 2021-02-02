We need a bipartisan reckoning.

The attempted coup at the U.S Capitol by those faithful to then-President Donald Trump was open for all to see. What did we and the world see? And can we as a democracy correct the wrongs?

We must!

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol. Two other options were on the table: remove the president by the 25th Amendment or insist that Trump resign, both of which needed to involve then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Even though the Senate did not get to the impeachment trial before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden, it was imperative to set that constitutional process in motion.

Where have we in Pennsylvania failed? U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker failed us, in my view, by consistently honoring almost every wish by Trump the past four years. Smucker even contested Pennsylvania’s certified election results after the U.S. Capitol fiasco and after it was obvious to judges and the courts that there was no fraud. Even William Barr, Trump's U.S. attorney general, verified there was no widespread fraud.

I believe that Smucker should be removed from office now! We failed by overlooking Trump’s disruptive and personal failings as far back as 2016. An acquaintance of mine said at the time, “We know we’re not electing a Sunday school teacher.” We failed with so many people voting for Trump again in 2020, even after he was impeached the first time. We failed by putting party before country.

Don Mast

New Holland