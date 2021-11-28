I have been silent for too long about the negative forces of white supremacy and other forms of bigotry in our county. I thank Rabbi Jack Paskoff and his recent op-ed (“Lancaster County must denounce white nationalists,” Nov. 7 Sunday LNP) for highlighting this festering problem.

I am an elderly, white male of Western European descent who has led a privileged life.

All of these adjectives are, or at least should be, irrelevant. I’m merely a person trying to live my life in accordance with the sentiments expressed by our Founding Fathers when they said all men are created equal. I agree with that sentiment from the very core of my existence.

Therefore, I conclude that if you believe whites are superior to nonwhites, your belief is wrong. If you believe Christians are superior to non-Christians, your belief is wrong. If you believe those descending from Western Europe are superior to others, your belief is wrong. In short, we are all created equal and no one of us is inherently superior to any other of us.

Now I invite the rest of you Lancaster County residents to let your voices be heard. We must eliminate these forces of hatred!

Donald Tyrrell

Manheim Township