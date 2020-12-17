Have you ever been cold and hungry? Well, I have seen it firsthand. A couple of times a week, my family and I go downtown with hot food, blankets, gloves and coats — mostly hot food. We have gotten to know some of the people who are homeless. They’re very thankful and polite.

My question is: Why do we have empty buildings in Lancaster that could be shelters for them, such as the former St. Joseph Hospital? It sits there empty, night after night, while there are people out on the street freezing.

Maybe there’s concern that you can’t bring them inside because of COVID-19, so we just let them out there to potentially freeze.

There’s always talk about the homeless, but it’s seemingly just all talk, while, night after night, they’re still out there.

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster Township