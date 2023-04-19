Is it any wonder that some people don’t trust voting by mail-in ballot? How many ballot problems must Lancaster County endure? The latest issue is being blamed on faulty proofreading. Really? Proofreading corrects grammar, spelling, punctuation and format errors — not the content of the document.

Someone was responsible for creating the original erroneous ballot, which will cost thousands (if not tens of thousands) of dollars to correct. That’s not proofreading, it’s incompetence! (I look forward to seeing who’s held accountable.)

Elections are under scrutiny and suspicion as never before. This latest issue just adds more fuel to that fire.

We must do better!

Gerald Vath

Lancaster Township