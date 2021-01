Did you know that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines only have a shelf life of up to six months when frozen?

When thawed, the Pfizer vaccine can be kept in the refrigerator for five days and the Moderna vaccine can be kept in the refrigerator for 30 days.

It seems to me we need to improve our “warp speed” distribution.

Gov. Tom Wolf and other officials need to get pop-up sites opened and manned. Can we please just get this done?

Sandy Allen

Earl Township