I would say that our elected representatives on the right should be ashamed of themselves, but clearly that’s not working here. These representatives seem totally divorced from the reality in which the rest of us are living.

Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States. That’s reality. You don’t have to like that fact, but you must accept it like the rest of us did when Donald Trump got elected.

Some of these elected representatives have kids. Years from now, their kids are going to ask what their role was in all of this. That role, for some, was standing on the losing side of history and trying to turn this country into an autocracy.

They will have to explain how they justified their attempt, as poor as it has been, to steal an election from the American people. It is objectively un-American and far removed from any kind of vision our forefathers had for this country.

We do not elect kings here. We overthrow them. That is our history. That is who we are as a country.

Edgar Pantojas

Lancaster