Science does not care what you believe.
Your “safe space” is in your head.
Good health is the slowest rate at which one can die.
Equal opportunity does not guarantee equal outcome.
Yelling louder does not make you more correct, just more pathetic.
Health nuts will feel stupid some day, lying in the hospital, dying of nothing.
Give a man a fish and feed him today. Teach a man to use the internet and he won’t bother you for days, months, maybe years.
Most of the people seeking equitable distribution of wealth are the takers, not the givers (see next).
Working and earning are not the names of two cities in China. Nanjing and Beijing are.
People who are not skillful at a task are labeled inept. If you are skillful at the task, are you ept?
In the 1960s, people took acid to make the world look weird. Now the world is weird and they take Prozac to make it look normal.
Can you get gangrene if you are colorblind?
Don’t worry about old age. It does not last that long.
Bob Reed
Colerain Township