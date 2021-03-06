Musing about the math (letter) Mar 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I sleep 10 hours a day. There are 365 days in a year. That means I slept 3,650 hours each year.I am 84 years old, so I have slept 306,600 hours in my lifetime. So, if I slept 306,600 hours, how come I’m still tired? Clair H. StricklerBrownstown Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Sleep Time Tired