I sleep 10 hours a day. There are 365 days in a year. That means I slept 3,650 hours each year.

I am 84 years old, so I have slept 306,600 hours in my lifetime. So, if I slept 306,600 hours, how come I’m still tired?

Clair H. Strickler

Brownstown

