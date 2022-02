In our time, when the press promotes the power of fear to motivate the buildup of armaments, LNP | LancasterOnline chose to highlight the power of solace that Lauren Knatz extends to hospice patients — one person at a time (“Solace in music,” Feb. 7).

Her work with hospice may seem insignificant compared with the weapons of warfare, but the result is peace — something that guns and bombs are unable to deliver.

Charles B. Longenecker

Manheim Township