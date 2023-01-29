On Jan. 19, I attended the Art for Justice exhibit at the Lancaster Museum of Art. It featured not only unique art but also music, spoken word, poetry and historical readings centered around justice in an inspiring collaborative project from Music for Everyone.

Music for Everyone brought together local artists to encourage conversation around issues such as parity in education, LGBTQ and women’s rights, and justice inequality solely based on skin color.

The exhibit is featured through Feb. 26, but this particular evening included the playing of the vinyl recordings of the first four “Songs for Justice” albums produced by Music for Everyone. Listening is a lost art form these days, but you could not ignore the power of the words spoken and the music sung by all of the gifted artists who contributed.

The displayed artwork for the album covers, along with written poems, artists’ biographies and their inspirations complete the multimodal experience.

The true highlight was the discussion shared with two of the featured artists, Terian Mack and Corey O, along with museum staff and attendees as we paused between recordings.

Art is alive and well in Lancaster thanks to organizations like the Demuth Foundation. Music is alive and well in Lancaster thanks to organizations like Music for Everyone. And justice for all can be alive and well in Lancaster when we take the time to listen to one another, see one another and believe in one another.

Thank you to all involved in this powerful collaboration!

Melissa Snavely

Lancaster