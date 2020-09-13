Tom Murse, you seemingly proved your bias against Congressman Lloyd Smucker when you brought up President Donald Trump in your column (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

This candidate forum had nothing to do with Trump. In comparing Smucker with Trump, you proved his reason for not participating. Bias!

Murse wrote about “President Donald Trump’s playbook” and “an M.O. that is reflective of Trump’s.”

Everyone benefits when everyone is treated fairly.

Sharon Karinch

Manheim