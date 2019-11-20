Let us citizens of Lancaster County think about what our lives would be like without a drug task force!
The Lancaster County Commissioners have done nothing but hinder the efforts of the task force. To let municipalities off the hook without contributing their fair share on operating expenses for years is unacceptable to me as a citizen of this county.
How come Manheim Township can get a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for $800,000 for its fire departments (Municipal briefs, Oct. 26)? What are the county commissioners doing to support the district attorney in funding the drug task force?
How about doing a little thinking out of the box, to protect the citizens of this county? All I see is Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman being attacked!
All the municipalities that do not contribute their fair share should be published in LNP, so the citizens can see what’s really going on.
All the task force wants to do is keep us safe from all the drugs that enter our county. But apparently the county commissioners have another agenda!
Colleen Jacobsen
East Hempfield Township