This is in response to the Nov. 30 letter to the editor from a reader opposing the use of radar by police. I retired from the Pennsylvania State Police. We stopped vehicles going 12 mph, as well as those going over the posted speed limit. We did not benefit from the fines.

Try taking a ride on Spring Valley Road, off of Rohrerstown Road, in East Hempfield Township. The speed limit is posted at 25 mph, but plenty of vehicles are exceeding 50 mph. A neighbor has lost five mailboxes because of out-of-control cars going over the speed limit. East Hempfield Township could use police radar.

Edward C. Quinn

East Hempfield Township