Now that the great debate over what day trick-or-treating should be held is over, let’s harness our passion on the real issues impacting our community. I recently chaired a three-plus-hour meeting with my elected colleagues and our dedicated township leadership team to discuss our current state issues and future budgetary needs over the next year. The meeting was advertised in the newspaper and on our website, and it was held on Zoom and in a public meeting room, with everyone welcome.

You can guess how many people tuned in or showed up in person.

Many mission-critical issues were discussed, including the long-term sustainability of emergency services. In more frank words: Who, if anyone, will show up when you call 911?

We also discussed other important topics, like the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, the future economic viability of the Lincoln Highway corridor, critical infrastructure improvements needed through the community and more mundane items like the purchase of new police vehicles, which are nearly impossible to get because of supply chain issues.

Between now and January, more public discussions will be held about our yearly budget and possible tax increases, in addition to other important topics on the agenda. Based on past experience, the number of texts, calls and comments received regarding children getting wet on trick-or-treat night will exponentially exceed the comments made to me about a potentially large tax increase or who will respond to a 911 call.

Corey B. Meyer

East Lampeter Township

Chairperson, board of supervisors