As 2023 approaches, thoughts turn to the 2024 presidential election. Who will run?

Joe Biden is too old, in my view. He would be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025. Donald Trump is also too old (he would be 78). It seems possible to me that Trump could be in jail or at least be indicted for financial crimes, or for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, or for stealing classified documents. When John McCain ran for president in 2008 he was 71 and considered too old then.

And the Democrats want to change primary dates. The federal government should step in, as the presidency is a federal office, and arrange four primary dates a year: in March (for the Northeast), April (Southeast), May (Midwest) and June (West). These dates could be rotated every four years.

In a better world, political advertising would be limited to 60 days prior to an election. A candidate should not be able to mention his or her opponent’s name in an ad, and money spent on advertising should be matched by charitable donations. TV stations would never go for it.

In a perfect world, the Electoral College would be eliminated, so there would be no need to challenge close results in any state.

Turk Pierce

New Holland