I assume LNP strives to report local news accurately. I regret you don’t take the same care with national issues. The July 28 Sunday LNP Perspective section, headlined “Mulling Mueller’s Impact,” doesn’t even rise to the level of biased or slanted coverage. It is propaganda.
It’s a shame that the Democrats are unable to accept the 2016 election results and instead rely on news suppression (aided by a biased press) in trying to gain control while ignoring the jobs for which they were elected.
N. J. Huss
West Lampeter Township