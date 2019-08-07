After watching the Robert Mueller hearing, I was dismayed about LNP’s front-page article (“By the book,” July 25), which appeared to focus on the optics rather than educating about the content.
Here is what I heard. The Trump campaign had over 140 contacts with Russians. Interference was welcomed and encouraged, but no crime of conspiracy could be proven. Trump attempted numerous times to shut down the investigation. Orders were not followed. Trump lied to the American people as well as the special counsel with written answers under oath. If not reelected, the president can be indicted for obstruction.
This is a strong incentive to win at any cost, so the American people must decide if this behavior befits a president.
Rita Curtis
Brownstown