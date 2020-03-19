Everyone who attended the March 14 Gordonville Spring Auction & Mud Sale could have been exposed to COVID-19. Please get tested at the first sign of symptoms. And thank you for helping with the possibility of an outbreak.

You may be able to survive the virus; I just hope those of us who are vulnerable survive your ignorance and that of the Gordonville Fire Company. The irony of an organization dedicated to the safety of a community refusing to cancel this sale speaks poorly of our area. A huge chance was taken; it was a good cause, but to endanger the whole community is hypocritical, dangerous and ignorant.

I just hope there is no outbreak in a week to 10 days. Will the fire company accept its role if there is? We may survive this virus; I just hope we survive our fellow man’s ignorance.

John Roop

Lancaster