It is utterly dispiriting to assess the scope of what we’ve lost after four years of President Donald Trump: empathy, decency and so much more. Pervasive cultural impoverishment now seems the norm. Trump’s unpardonable, savage assault on our natural environment can’t quickly or easily be reversed.

Pennsylvania native Edward Abbey, in his impassioned, masterful 1968 book “Desert Solitaire,” wrote of the wilderness, the earth: “The earth which bore us and sustains us, the only home we shall ever know, the only paradise we ever need — if only we had the eyes to see. Original sin, the true original sin, is the blind destruction for the sake of greed of this natural paradise which lies all around us.”

As bungling impersonators of France’s last Bourbon monarchy, President Trump and many in his family have — innumerable times — regaled us with their clueless let-them-eat-cake moments. Astoundingly, numerous Trump appointments to Cabinet positions are perhaps the most extraordinarily inept and unqualified individuals since Caligula sought to make his horse a consul.

After our long national nightmare, President-elect Joe Biden — after sifting through so much ruin and dealing with the lingering stench of what I regard to be the most rotten presidency in our history — will face the unenviable, herculean task of forming a functioning government after four years without one.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster