I am a Christian. In my household we celebrate Christmas Day on Dec. 25. During the four weeks prior, we observe Advent. Advent is a quieter time, when Christians wait and watch expectantly for the birth of the Christ child in Bethlehem.

During Advent, I also prepare for Christmas by baking favorite cookies, sending greetings, decorating my home, and buying and wrapping a few special presents. I savor these traditions that have become precious over the years and filled with stories of Christmases past.

Christmas continues in the 12 days following Dec. 25. This Christmas season brings a spirit of light and joy and hope during these long, cold December nights.

And, truth be told, I still greet folks with a “merry Christmas” or two!

Not long ago, a dear friend wished me “happy Hanukkah” in a language I do not know. I heard the delight in her voice and saw the sparkle in her eye. And I felt the joy and blessing she offered in her greeting to me.

I read that seven, 10, 15 or more religious holidays are celebrated in December. So, when I hear the greeting “happy holiday,” I wonder just what holiday. How I would love to give and receive the greeting of the faith we each practice! Not intrusive, nor combative. But, rather, a sharing of the depth of religious traditions that bless this land.

In that spirit, I wish you and yours a merry Christmas.

May we know the peace, joy and hope of the season.

Barbara J. Seras

West Lampeter Township