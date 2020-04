I have been inspired and had my spirit uplifted by the many acts of kindness I’ve read about in the newspaper and seen on TV during the coronavirus crisis.

We need these acts of kindness, not only to be inspired but to laugh. For example, Mr. Bill’s Fresh Seafood implored: Stay the halibut away from everyone!

I still laugh every time I think of it. One question, Mr. Bill: Are halibut really that big?

Mary Dimitris

Lancaster