I was disgusted when I read the op-ed in the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline by The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson (“One word that explains why Trump is unfit for office”). It makes fun of President Donald Trump for telling the public about the drug hydroxychloroquine.

Robinson was very sneaky as he tied Trump to chloroquine phosphate, which was the substance that killed a man in Arizona and made his wife sick. This drug is used to clean fish tanks. When I was in office, we called this kind of reporting yellow journalism.

Columnists Robinson and E.J. Dionne, also of The Washington Post, never say anything positive about Trump. I am disappointed that LNP | LancasterOnline continues to print their drivel.

I believe Trump is the best president since Ronald Reagan. Until COVID-19, we had a strong stock market and the lowest unemployment in 50 years. And Trump respects the sanctity of life!

People ask why the president canceled a lot of our trade deals. Here’s why: Ever since World War II, the United States has taken the short end of the stick on every trade deal. Why? The U.S. wanted to help other countries get back on their feet. Now it is long overdue to renegotiate.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I do not appreciate some of Trump’s actions or language, but think he needs to be commended for many of the decisions he has made.

Art Hershey

Retired state representative

Chester County